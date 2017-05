Dormers Wells High School teachers in Southall, west London, struck last week against their school being turned into an academy.

Many passers-by offered their support. Support staff came out with breakfast for those on picket duty.

At the strike rally there were very strong commitments by teachers, parents and governors to widen and deepen the campaign—and to win.

Meanwhile, teachers at Khalsa Primary have voted 94 percent yes to strike against actions of the governing body.