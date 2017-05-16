Manchester housing workers walk out for equal pay

Around 200 social housing maintenance workers rallied outside Manchester Town Hall on Monday.

The Unite union members were striking for pay parity with other housing workers employed by private contractor Mears.

Unite steward Billy Sinclair told the strikers, “This is our day—they’ve shit on us for eleven long years and they’re denying responsibility.

“We want our money and we want this sorted fast.”

Unite officer Andy Fisher pledged the union’s “100 percent support” for the strikers.

Activists take on demolition plans

Housing campaigners in Haringey, north London, are set to hold a protest on 20 June on Turnpike Lane against the council’s disastrous plans to demolish seven estates in the borough.

The redevelopment project is being planned jointly with the property developer Lendlease through a special purpose vehicle, the Haringey Development Vehicle.

If the plans aren’t stopped, thousands of people will be forced out of their homes and could be forced out of London.