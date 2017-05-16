Reports round-up: Protest against Chagos deportation

Chagossians protested against a possible deportation outside a tribunal hearing centre in central London on Tuesday.

The Chagossians were forcibly removed from their homes on the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean by the British government in 1966.

Harold Wilson’s Labour government cleared the islands to make room for a US military base.

Chagossians have lived in exile in Mauritius and Britain ever since—many of them in poverty.

But immigration rules mean Chagossians in Britain can still be deported and detained.

Walkouts to shatter miserly pay offer

Manufacturing workers at Sierra Windows in Paignton, Devon, are set to launch their fourth of five planned 48 hour strikes on Thursday.

The Unite union members have rejected a 1.5 percent pay offer and the imposition of new shift patterns.

Workers at DB Glass in Newton Abbot, Devon, began balloting last week for strikes over the same issue.

Both firms are part of the group Specialist Building Products.

Anti-war protest at Downing Street

The Stop the War coalition outside Downing Street last Wednesday as Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg met Theresa May.

They were discussing Donald Trump’s suggestion of sending more British troops to join the occupation of Afghanistan.

Let’s humiliate the Nazis in Liverpool

Unite Against Fascism (UAF) has called counter-protests against fascist groups on Saturday 3 June.

The racist English Defence League (EDL) has threatened to protest in Liverpool. UAF has called a protest outside Liverpool Lime Street railway station from 12 noon.

Nazi group Britain First had also planned to march in Birmingham on the same day.

But it was humiliatingly forced to “postpone” its protest after fuhrers Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen were arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.