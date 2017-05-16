Nigel Farage is hounded by protesters as anti-racists take on the ‘politics of fear’

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage had to face a Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) protest on his visit to Eastleigh in Hampshire on Sunday.

SUTR activists had a busy week across Britain campaigning to keep racism out of the election. A day of action on Wednesday saw stalls on high streets and selfies with SUTR materials in workplaces.

All delegates at the FBU union conference in Blackpool took part. In Cambridge so did election candidates for Labour, the Green Party and Lib Dems.

Saturday saw SUTR regional summits in Sheffield and Manchester. Rapper Zara Sykes and Basil Gabbidon from reggae band Steel Pulse fired up the Manchester summit.

Asylum seeker Henrietta gave a moving description of her experiences of racism.

Paula Barker, convenor of the Unison union north west region, urged campaigners to “go out and combat the politics of fear”.

Speakers in Sheffield included Moazzam Begg, Mohammed Taj and Natalie Bennett.

Rotherham Labour councillor Brian Steele called for making the election “about the NHS, not immigration”.

Pride Agbor spoke about his fight against deportation.

A delegation from SUTR also took part in a hundreds-strong protest outside Yarl’s Wood immigration detention centre.

Elsewhere SUTR groups held street stalls. SUTR had a stall at the Mela festival in Bethnal Green, east London, on Sunday.

Another day of action is planned on Friday.