Video of alleged police assault brings the racists out of the woodwork

A video of three people allegedly being assaulted by police in High Wycombe on Friday 5 May after the stop and search of a vehicle has now received 135,000 views.

Socialist Worker shared a video of the arrests. Now it has been shared 12,500 times.

Up to 19 local residents are now considering submitting a complaint to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) following their treatment by the police.

Zia Ullah from the Justice for Paps campaign group spoke to Socialist Worker.

“People just came out of their houses to see what was going on, then the police started shoving them around and treating them like criminals,” he said.

The three people arrested were charged with public order offences after the police became involved. Yet none of the charges relate to the stop and search of the vehicle the three were travelling in. Police deny wrongdoing.

Zia told Socialist Worker that racist trolls have been attracted to the comments section under the video.

Known serving police officers have also commented on it.

“We got a screenshot of a lecturer from the north west of England making racist comments,” said Zia.

“Back in February at the college there was a flare up of racist incidents.”

This shows the importance of fighting racism whenever it rears its ugly head.