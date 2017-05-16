Fujitsu strikers refuse to give in to IT bosses

Workers at IT services firm Fujitsu struck on Thursday and Friday of last week in a continuing dispute over a raft of cutbacks.

The Unite union members were set to hold talks with management as Socialist Worker went to press.

With Fujitsu making 1,800 workers redundant, strikers want guarantees over job security as well as addressing demands over pay, pensions and union recognition.

Kevin Davies, senior workplace rep at Fujitsu Manchester, told Socialist Worker, “People are holding up well through a long dispute.

“The numbers on the picket line and taking action are fairly constant, which is surprising as many of those who were taking action have been made redundant.

“We’re seeing new faces taking action and on the picket lines because they can see how they will be affected.”

Dispute

The dispute has so far involved 14 strike days, with five more already planned including Thursday and Friday of this week.

It involves sites in Blackpool, Basingstoke, Birmingham, Bracknell, Crewe, Edinburgh, London, Manchester, Stevenage, Wakefield and Warrington.

Workers and supporters have also held protests at the offices of Fujitsu clients.

Kevin said, “We know from talking to managers that this is having an impact. Anything that affects sales upsets senior management.”

Fujitsu provides outsourced IT services to big brands and to government departments.

For Kevin, the cyber-attack that hit the NHS was a wake-up call. “If you go and make experienced workers redundant, there is a risk to security as well as to service delivery,” he warned.