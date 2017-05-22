Scottish lecturers get their bosses telt

College lecturers in Scotland held a victory rallyon Saturday after their bosses "crumbled" on Friday in the face of an escalating national dispute.

The mood in Glasgow's George Square was buoyant. Bosses' refusal to honour a pay deal 14 months ago provoked six walkouts, which only grew in strength.

Management have been forced to honour the deal. In return lecturers suspended their strikes while talks on conditions continue.

One lecturer quipped that the downpour at the start of the rally was "management's tears".