Reports round-up

Kirklees workers wait on union to call strike

Unison union members working for children’s social work teams at Kirklees Council warned regional union officials last week to sanction their vote to strike or they will resign from the union.

The workers met last Thursday after yet another failure to make any progress in their dispute.

The row is over pay, workload, IT systems, accommodation, agency staff, management bullying and travel plans.

The social workers voted overwhelmingly to strike on 14 and 15 June. But they were still awaiting a response from the union as Socialist Worker went to press—five days later.

Forest Hill strike called off

Workers at Forest Hill School in Lewisham, south east London, have suspended planned strikes this month while students take exams.

The NUT union members are fighting a £1.3 million cuts package that would damage education and transform the nature of the school.

Teachers at the school could strike after the exam period if the dispute is not resolved.

School’s out in London

The Kingsley Academy in Hounslow, west London, was hit by a strike on Tuesday of this week. NUT union members are fighting compulsory redundancies and rising workloads.

NUT union members are balloting for strikes at Drayton Green Primary School in Ealing, west London. They are in dispute over plans to transfer teachers to an academy employer. The ballot ends on Thursday.

NUT union members at Newham Sixth Form College in east London struck on Tuesday of this week. The walkout was the start of planned escalating strikes over six days. Workers are fighting Tory cuts to school funding.

Lecturers call day of action

The London region of the UCU union has called a day of action on Wednesday of this week, calling on people to “vote for education” on 8 June.

Union members are organising activities at colleges and universities on the day. There will be a rally at Old Palace Yard opposite parliament at 5.30pm.

Activists are campaigning to end tuition fees in FE and HE and to reverse the Higher Education Bill. They also want a return of Education Maintenance Allowance.

Go to bit.ly/2pSuAl8 for more details