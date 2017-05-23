Rail workers call 24 hour strike against DOO

Train guards on Southern, along with their RMT union colleagues on Northern and Merseyrail, were set for a coordinated 24-hour rail walkout next Tuesday.

The strike is to defend safety from Tory free market fanatics pushing to make driver only operation (DOO) the default across the rail network.

The Aslef drivers’ union also announced it will reinstate an overtime ban from 4 June after talks with bosses at the Tories’ favourite rail firm—Southern owners Govia Thameslink Railway—broke down.

The fight against DOO is also about accessible travel for all and having properly trained staff available to provide the lifeline of assisted travel to all who need it.

The fat cats view this as an expendable expense they can do without.

Labour’s renationalisation plans don’t go far enough as it will take many years until franchises end.

But when the walkouts happen, back the strikers fighting for public railways—and back Corbyn on 8 June so we can push to get rid of these parasites sooner.