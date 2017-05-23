Anthony Grainger inquiry hears final submissions

Last week closing submissions were made to the public inquiry into the shooting of Anthony Grainger by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in March 2012.

Anthony’s family’s spokesperson said, “Had this operation been run properly and competently, it is clear Anthony would not have been shot.”

No weapon was found in the wake of the shooting on 3 March 2012.

The closing submission from Anthony’s family said, “The evidence has also revealed concerted and shocking attempts by GMP at a cover up.”

Destroyed

The family’s solicitor told the inquiry that several officers were not competent in their roles, documents were destroyed, accounts were embellished or incorrect, police statements were made together and material withheld. This, he said, “reveals an organisation rotten to its core.”

He also said, “On Q9’s own account, none of the officers were at imminent risk of being shot by Anthony laterally.”

In relation to contact with the officer (V53) from the Mark Duggan case Q9’s submission states that “V53 was qualified to give welfare advice and that is all he gave to Q9. There is no evidence of any improper advice having been given at the meeting.”

However, there is no written or audio record of this meeting, and its occurrence only came to light during the course of this inquiry