Southend protest against NHS cuts

by Tomáš Tengely-Evans
Issue No. 2555
A section of the protest in Southend (Pic: Southend Unison)

Up to 1,000 protested last Saturday in Southend against Tory plans to cut the local A&E.

The downgrading is part of NHS England’s Mid Essex and Southend “Success Regime”, a guise for pushing through attacks.

Lara Roberts told the Echo, “So many people showed up and this shows just how much discontent there is.”

These are a forerunner to the Sustainability and Transformation Plans.

Under the “Success Regime” Basildon hospital would be the acute hospital for the area, while Southend and Broomfield will both be downgraded.

Health campaigners have warned that making people travel longer distances could put patients’ lives at risk.

Tue 23 May 2017, 15:16 BST
Issue No. 2555
