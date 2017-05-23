Conference to vote on action

The general election will influence debates at the UCU union’s annual congress in Brighton this weekend.

The big arguments will be around jobs, pay and pensions.

Several universities are lining up to go for huge restructuring and job cuts.

The Higher Education Bill lies behind this. Bosses are also using Brexit as an excuse.

In further education (FE) the focus is on more skills training for workers.

Pay and pensions will be big issues. We’re being offered pay rises below inflation.

In higher education (HE) the USS pension scheme for members in pre-1992 institutions is also being revalued.

The union has to organise national action to defend members. That’s popular. But implementing it will be hard.

The union is in favour of national action if it can get a national vote. We need to confront the anti-union laws.