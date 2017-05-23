Fujitsu strike halted to hear new offer

The Unite union suspended all industrial action at IT firm Fujitsu after receiving a new offer from bosses.

Workers at several sites had been set to strike this week. They are fighting over jobs, pay, pensions and union recognition.

Bosses have already started imposing the first of 1,800 planned job cuts.

Workers also want to protect the right to union recognition, compensation for workers who have had their pensions cut and an end to pay inequality.

No details of the offer were available as Socialist Worker went to press.

Workers will now hold meetings at Fujitsu sites to discuss the offer. A vote is expected to take place in early July.