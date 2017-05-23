Reports round-up

Fascist candidate is chased out of Brighton

Around 50 anti-fascists turned out in Brighton to see off French Front National candidate Tony Thommes.

Thommes had intended to host a meeting to galvanise support among Brighton’s expatriate French community in the run-up to the parliamentary elections.

Protesters blockaded the pub where the meeting was and police escorted Thommes out of Brighton.

Postponed housing protest over HDV meeting

A demonstration against the redevelopment of seven estates in the north London borough of Haringey has now been pushed back to 3 July.

This is to coincide with a council cabinet meeting to vote on the Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV).

This is a joint venture between Haringey council and property development firm Lendlease. The firm is responsible for the social cleansing of the Aylesbury estate in south London.

Strikes call for pay equality

Housing workers in Manchester have continued their strike for equal pay for doing the same job this week.

They are striking Monday, Thursday and Friday each week until the pay gap, which is as much as £3,500, is closed.

Monday’s strike saw workers protest outside Northwards Housing’s head offices at Hexagon Tower in Crumpsall Vale.

Bosses are also attempting to introduce a new contract which would see them working longer hours for the same pay.

It would also introduce flexible working.

BMW strikes held back to consider new offer

The Unite union called off three 24 hour strikes at BMW car plants last Wednesday to consider a new offer.

Workers had been set to strike over the closure of their final salary pension scheme.

Unite has given no details of the offer. A spokesperson said there will be “different outcomes for different people and their pensions”.

A ballot on the offer runs until 9 June and the union is not recommending a vote for it. The strike ballot is still live and it should be used.

Spanish migrants protest against corrupt prime minister

Dozens of migrants from the Spanish state gathered at the Spanish embassy last Saturday to call for prime minister Mariano Rajoy to resign. Protesters marched in Madrid to demand the same.

Spain’s governing Tory Partido Popular party has presided over rampant corruption while implementing austerity.

Acts such as this protest defy attempts to blame migrants for undercutting wages and conditions.

Hector Puente Sierra

A vote for change in Unison NEC election

A broad left slate has done well in the national executive elections in the Unison union.

It stood on a platform for “a national coordinated response by the full force of Unison against cuts, privatisation, pay freezes, attacks on terms and conditions and to defend our NHS”.

For full results go to unison.org.uk/news