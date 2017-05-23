Sparks take on bosses attacks at Crossrail

Hundreds of electricians across the Crossrail project in London “cabined up” on Monday morning at the Canning Town, Holborn and Mile End shafts.

The action was over the victimisation of three elected stewards and a safety rep.

The employment agency On-Site refuses to recognise the elected Unite union reps.

The shafts are controlled by the main contractor SRW—Skanska Ashleigh Weatherfoil.

The lead contractor Skanska is one of the blacklisting firms that admitted its involvement in the Consulting Association blacklist last year.

The Blacklist Support Group issued a statement on its Facebook page. It said, “Blacklisting is still going strong in construction but the rank & file are fighting back. Workers’ rights is a general election issue”.