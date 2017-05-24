Tories’ plan to extend the Prevent strategy is a recipe for racism and an alibi for war

Tory home secretary Amber Rudd promised an “uplift” for the Islamophobic Prevent strategy today, Wednesday.

Introduced by the New Labour government after the 2005 7/7 bombings in London and made legally binding by the Tories in 2015, Prevent forces public sector workers to spy for signs of “radicalisation”.

Over 20 people a day were referred under the Prevent scheme in the year to March 2016. Some 3,100 of them were under 18 years old and 610 were under 10 years old.

The majority—54 percent—of the cases related to “Islamic extremism”.

Teenagers can be singled out as suspicious for changing the way they dress, for opposing government foreign policy, or supporting Palestine. The NUT teaching union opposes Prevent, and says it quashes any possibility of open discussion in the classroom.

Rudd’s announcement is an attempt to exploit the horror of the Manchester bombing on Monday to clamp down further on the rights of Muslims.

Campaign group Prevent Watch told Socialist Worker, “This rhetoric, about being strong on terrorism and the causes of terrorism, is about upping the ante.

“It’s about bringing in more draconian laws and will instill far more fear among people. There are already soldiers on the streets”.

Stand Up To Racism and Muslim Engagement and Development (Mend) also campaign against Prevent. They have produced a pamphlet called Prevent: Why We Should Dissent.

Prevent stands in a long line of repressive measures against Muslims, but it is dressed in liberal clothes.

It claims to be protecting the innocents at risk of being “radicalised” by sinister forces of “extremism”.

These officially include the far right as well as Muslims.

Targets

But Prevent Watch said, “The talk about the right wing challenge under Prevent is just a sop—the way it operates targets Muslims.”

This cautious language partly reflects an opposition to overt Islamophobia won by the anti-war movement built on a powerful alliance of Muslims and the left.

Prevent was part of an attempt to break this opposition.

In 2005 as it was being drawn up, a poll by ICM found that 72 percent of people thought that British foreign policy had made Britain more a target for terror attacks.

So alongside a brutal police crackdown on Muslims, Blair had to dress Prevent up as about working with “community leaders”.

But this was also an attempt to drive a wedge between “good” Muslims who support “British values” and “bad” ones who question the British government and its wars.

Prevent Watch said, “What they don’t take into account is the foreign wars, which should be the starting point. It doesn’t look at the backlash that’s been going on since Tony Blair.”

The Tories’ agenda isn’t about keeping us safe from terrorism.

Rudd and Theresa May are now deploying on the streets of Britain the same military whose wars in the Middle East created groups such as Isis.

To end those wars and to stop Prevent will take a new mass movement