Stop Britain’s wars to end terror, says Corbyn—while May offers only repression

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to make a bold move today, Friday, by linking Britain's involvement in military interventions overseas and terror attacks at home.

Corbyn will also demand restoration of cuts in police, a sop to the right. But the radical claim he makes will be that the “war on terror” has been a failure.

Corbyn will make the speech in London today as he restarts Labour's national election campaign.

It is not a moment too soon to return to the political assault on Theresa May’s atrocious effort to use the Manchester bombing to divert attention from the Tories’ collapsing campaign.

Corbyn is set to say, “Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home. We must be brave enough to admit the 'war on terror' is simply not working.”

He will tell voters that, “To keep you and your family safe, our approach will involve change at home and change abroad. At home, Labour will reverse the cuts to our emergency services and police. Once again in Manchester, they have proved to be the best of us.”

But it won’t be more police that reduces the risk of terror attacks, it will be a rejection of further imperialist adventures.

Challenge

The immensely positive aspect of Corbyn’s expected speech is that it will challenge the idea that it is unacceptable to link the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya with attacks in Britain.

Salman Abedi, accused of setting off the Manchester bomb, is said to be linked to Libyan terror groups. The murderous air assault on Libya in 2011, with Britain in the vanguard, was based on lies and led to chaos.

Even the House of Commons foreign affairs committee said the then prime minister David Cameron had not been "informed by accurate intelligence", and that the assault led to the rise of Islamic State in North Africa.

In contrast to Corbyn’s speech, May plans to launch a major offensive to “drive extremism out” of the public sector and civil society by cracking down on “non-violent extremism”. That will mean anyone—in particular Muslims—who criticise British foreign policy will be hounded, harassed and targeted.

Corbyn needs to tear into the brutal imperialist wars of the last 15 years, unmask the falsehoods, torture and murder they are based upon and thereby put forward a real alternative to the Tories.

Combined with a relentless attack on May over social care, the NHS and education, that would make the last two weeks of the election a real contest.