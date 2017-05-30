Don’t blame Indian workers for British Airways IT failure

British Airways (BA) passengers faced disruption on the bank holiday weekend because of bosses’ drive for profits.

The company’s IT system was knocked out last Saturday.

Many of BA’s experienced workers may have been pushed out after the company outsourced IT services to Tata Consultancy Services headquartered in India in 2016.

Mick Rix, a GMB union national officer, said BA had “have made substantial profits for a number of years, and many viewed the company’s actions as just plain greedy.”

Rix is right to point out BA bosses’ greed, but the union has used a dangerous line of attack.

At the time GMB slammed the company for “abusing” the visa system when it was bringing over some workers from India.

Unions are right to oppose outsourcing, private company.

But industrial action—not nationalist rhetoric and racist immigration rules—can stop it.