Vote for Corbyn—and get May out

We want the Tories out and an end to their regime of austerity, racism and war. We want to see working class people resisting and fighting back. That’s why Socialist Worker urges all its readers in England and Wales to back Jeremy Corbyn and vote Labour.

There is rightly a real sense of enthusiasm about the Labour campaign. We call on everyone to be active against the Tories and argue for the biggest possible Labour vote.

In many areas that means voting for enemies of Corbyn. We don’t support those who have repeatedly tried to shift Labour rightwards. But the only way to show support for Corbyn is to vote for all the Labour candidates.

In Scotland the picture is more complex because of Scottish Labour’s right wing leadership, its opposition to independence, and the Scottish National Party.

In Scotland we ask voters to choose the left candidate best able to advance the fight for change.

The arrogant Tories’ certainty that they were heading for a landslide has melted away. Now the polls are much, much closer.

There are two main sources of Labour’s better polling figures.

The first is support from young people. According to one poll Labour is an extraordinary 57 points ahead of the Conservatives among voters under 25 years old. That’s twice the lead when the election was called in April.

The second is from people who previously haven’t thought it worth voting, but will vote for Corbyn’s alternative to the usual bland uniformity.

Turbulence

Some political pundits say young people won’t vote when it comes to 8 June and the non-voters will stay at home. That’s possible. But to brush aside new possibilities underplays the degree of political turbulence in Britain and across the world.

Past electoral behaviour is not a reliable guide to the present. That’s the lesson from the last year when the “experts” have been repeatedly proved wrong.

This election has already seen the biggest policy U-turn and the biggest shifts in the opinion polls in any campaign since 1945.

Voters are now much less loyal to political parties. The proportion switching parties between elections has risen sharply over the last half century.

In the 1966 election about 15 percent of voters said they had changed their vote from the previous one. In 2015 the figure was 43 percent. This is an era when surprises are the norm.

The danger is that Labour now draws back from the radicalism that enthuses both younger voters and those who previously said, “They’re all the same”.

During Monday’s TV special Corbyn said he was “not a dictator” and had made compromises over issues such as Trident in order to secure unity.

But such compromises are not why Labour is doing better. It was the radical elements of the manifesto that proved successful.

The break from the “normal” campaign tactics helped to enthuse activists who have then taken the message out more widely.

A stress on radical polices and an insurgent campaign based on mass mobilisation give Labour the best hope of success.

Politics will not end on 8 June. If there’s a Labour government we will have to keep pushing to make sure Labour keeps its promises—and to go much further.

If it’s the Tories then the resistance starts the next day—and it will be much more defiant and angry because of the last few weeks.

Vote Labour, prepare to fight, and build the resistance.