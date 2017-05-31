The Shepherd—a cruel tale of greed, developers, land and sheep

Nothing much goes on in Anselmo’s world, which he shares with his beloved dog Pillo. Like any other farmer the land and the weather are the important things in his life.

Some of the locals in the nearby village think he lives in the “stone age”. He has no TV, enjoys a simple life tending his flock of sheep and has a love of books.

The scenic shots in the film are stunning and convey the dry, dusty, arid wide open space.

Property sharks want to buy up land on the cheap, for their own benefit, and turn Anselmo’s farm and his neighbours’ land on both sides into a crisp new housing estate for the well off.

A huge squash court would sit where his tiny house now does.

But the talk of new shops, bars and other “commercial opportunities” doesn’t interest Anselmo so the developers assume, “He must be a little slow or something.

“These villagers, they are stubborn as a mule, but they love money like everyone else.”

The sharks are selling “beauty and tranquillity for all the family” but this shepherd doesn’t care for their idea of it.

“Everyone wants things to fill up their lives with,” he tells his librarian friend Concha.

Director Jonathan Cenzual Burley wants to make this “critique on greed heard, especially at the moment, where greed seems to be the driving force behind everything”.

Unfortunately his focus is individuals, not corporations or the system. Neighbours Paco and Julian both want to sell up to the developers but Anselmo’s land is in the middle and crucial to their plan.

The Shepherd won’t make you laugh much, but sometimes smile.

It exposes the cruel way the system can warp human relationships through a desire for wealth or the fear of debt—and some of the shocking consequences that can lead from that.