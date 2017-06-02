A reply to my defeatist, divisive Labour MP: Stop stabbing Jeremy Corbyn in the back

The polls are showing Jeremy Corbyn and Labour rapidly gaining ground. But Joan Ryan, a Labour candidate in north London, has just put out a leaflet undermining Corbyn.

It says that many people, “have more confidence in Theresa May as prime minister than they would have in Jeremy Corbyn”. It adds that, “The polls are all saying that the Conservative Party will win a large majority, possible with more MPs than they have ever had before….no one thinks Theresa May will not be prime minister.”

Socialist Worker reader Adrian Hunter, who lives in Ryan’s constituency, replies.

Joan Ryan,

Never have I been so angry, demoralised and disappointed!

Judging by your mailer this morning, you seemed to have left the marginal seat of North Enfield and moved to Mount Doom! Never in my life have I witnessed such pessimism from my local Labour MP.

Your letter says that Enfield folk tell you “they have more confidence in Theresa May as Prime Minister than they would have in Jeremy Corbyn” and that “The polls are all saying that the Conservative Party will win a large majority” and finish by stating “that's why, whatever your misgivings about the Labour leadership, I hope you will vote for me”

Good God Joan, are you living in a parallel universe?? Are you watching the same election campaign as the rest of us?? I don't know if you have noticed, but nobody has ANY confidence in Theresa May!

She wants to rob us of our life savings to pay for our ailing health. She wants to let our school kids go hungry. She wants to reduce our job security even further and strip our benefits to the bone! ... and the people I speak to recognise this! Yes Joan, get with the zeitgeist, she's NOT POPULAR!

Also, I'm not sure which poll you are referring to ... The Mount Doom Daily? All the polls I read are of a buoyant Labour Party, quickly closing in on a chaotic and clueless Tory party. One YouGov poll even has us heading for a hung parliament! Get with the curve!

Never have I heard such defeatism! Never have I heard such divisiveness! Joan - The Labour manifesto is great! ... it's even POPULAR! and ... you're winning!! Your leader is great too! He's honest, brave (unlike yourself) and is instilling genuine hope in a generation of people that have been left behind by this governments crippling austerity and free market economics.

So stop stabbing Corbyn in the back, stop feeding the opposition and get behind him! If you spent more time on uniting the party and less time on trying to sabotage it then you may find that an election victory on 8 June is well within your grasp! Then we can all live a life free of this mean and nasty government and build a real socialist alternative!

Yours,

Adrian Hunter

North Enfield