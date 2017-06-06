EHRC strikes roll on to Manchester

Rolling strikes against budget cuts and redundancies at the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) entered their final week this week.

Workers in Manchester walked out for five days on Monday. It comes after a campaign of rolling strikes saw similar walkouts in Glasgow, London and Cardiff.

One PCS union rep in Manchester told Socialist Worker that there was a good turnout on the picket line despite the rain.

They added that the strikers had received support from PCS members in other civil service departments, as well as passers-by in the city centre.

The strike in Cardiff also ended on a high last week, after a social raised £600 for the strike fund.

Workers have been striking against redundancies and budget cuts since last year.

EHRC bosses sacked eight of their workers—four of them union reps—by email while out on strike in February.

The workers were given compulsory redundancy notices despite the fact that there are now 47 vacancies being advertised in the EHRC.

They were not offered the chance to find another job in a different department despite normal civil service redundancy procedures.

The Manchester striker said, “It’s not fair what EHRC management are doing,” but added that strikes and action short of strikes would continue at least until bosses return to negotiations.

“We’ve got to continue to push the issue,” the striker said.