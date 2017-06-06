Reports round-up: Lecturers in Manchester resist jobs cull

UCU union members at Manchester Metropolitan University have called a two-day strike on 20 and 21 June.

They are fighting bosses’ plans to cut jobs by closing down the university’s Crewe campus in two years’ time.

Some 160 staff are at risk.

Bosses have refused to rule out compulsory redundancies and also refused to attend talks with the union at conciliation service Acas.

The university has nearly £400 million in reserves. Action will involve Crewe and Manchester campuses.

Argos workers end strike on a high

Distribution workers and Argos bosses were holding talks at conciliation service Acas as Socialist Worker went to press.

The Unite union members demand guarantees around their jobs and conditions after Argos’s latest outsourcing announcement.

A two-week strike by around 1,400 workers ended last Wednesday, despite bosses’ attempts to get an injunction against it.

Unite rep Steve told Socialist Worker, “The strike went ahead as planned, and workers are upbeat.”

Nuclear workers should reject deal

Around 16,000 workers at the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority are set to vote on a new pension deal.

Their Unite, GMB and Aslef unions say the new offer is “the best deal that can be achieved through negotiation”. It reduces a proposed £620 million cut to the pension scheme down to £320 million.

This is still a robbery and workers should reject it.

Brum bin workers won’t take trash

The Unite union is balloting bin workers in Birmingham over proposed job cuts and attacks on agreements over their staffing levels and working patterns.

The ballot for strikes over the Labour-run council’s attacks is set to close next Wednesday.

Prospect of pay strike at the Bank

The Bank of England could face a pay strike by its own workers. Unite union members are voting on industrial action over a pay freeze.

The Bank has offered workers a second consecutive below-inflation pay deal, with some workers getting 1 percent and others zero.

While governor Mark Carney is paid £874,000 a year maintenance, service and security workers get as little as £20,000.

Strike ballot over ‘London Bridge 3’

A ballot of RMT union members based in “all station areas and cover groups” on London Underground (LU) was set to end on Tuesday. It’s over defending three London Bridge station workers.

The “London Bridge 3” were involved in an incident with a passenger without a ticket last year, but have been sacked or disciplined with 52-week warnings.

Workers at London Bridge struck last month.