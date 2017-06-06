Socialist Worker
Confronting the restaurant boss who refuses to pay his workers wages

Watch the embarrassing conversation when Socialist Worker confronts Robert Newmark, a boss refusing to pay what he owes to his workers

Issue No. 2557
workers protest against bosses

Workers want what they are owed and are holding regular protests outside the Shoreditch site (Pic: Socialist Worker)

Socialist Worker confronted Robert Newmark, boss of swanky restaurant Beach Blanket Babylon (BBB), last week to ask why he is refusing to pay his workers.

Some people are owed over £1,000 in unpaid wages. When 11 workers at the Shoreditch site refused to work any longer without payment they were fired on the spot.

Newmark wouldn’t talk to Socialist Worker outside the BBB in posh Notting Hill.

He has also refused to talk to his former workers.

Newmark is linked to the two branches of BBB, the Freedom House bar in Soho, the Boneyard restaurant on Shoreditch High Street and the West Thirty Six restaurant in Notting Hill.

He has over 15 companies registered to his name. He drives a Ferrari and lives in a mansion in Hampstead in north London.

Meanwhile, his former workers are in dire straits. “I haven’t worked in four weeks,” Antonio told Socialist Worker.

“The company owes me £800.”

The sacked workers have been holding regular protests at the Shoreditch site and travelled to the Notting Hill site to do the same there.

Other workers say they are having problems as well. “They’re taking money from us and probably other people,” said Mido, one of the sacked workers from the Shoreditch site.

 

News
Tue 6 Jun 2017, 15:59 BST
