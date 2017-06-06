Glass workers’ strikes can shatter bosses’ rotten offer

Workers at Sierra Windows in Paignton and DB Glass in Newton Abbott—both in Devon—were set to hold further strikes this week.

It will be their third week of action against the imposition of a new contract and the threat of dismissal on 23 June if they don’t sign.

Many of them haven’t had a pay rise since 2008 and the present offer is worthless.

If workers lose at these two unionised plants, wages and conditions could be driven down across the rest of the non-unionised Specialist Building Products group.

On the picket line last week there was a determination not to be bullied into accepting a bad deal. Strikers were also wholeheartedly in agreement with the headline, “Unions should be as brave as workers,” in last week’s Socialist Worker.

Strikers were delighted—if surprised—that among their local union and trades council messages of support was one from the glassblowers’ union of Argentina!

Action is planned for 7, 14, 21 and 28 June.

Send messages of support to berryjohn7@aol.com