More action timetabled by British Airway workers against bosses’ punishment policy

British Airways (BA) “mixed fleet” cabin crew are set to return to the picket lines after a three-month break. Their union Unite has called a new four-day strike starting next Friday, 16 June.

It follows months of talks to resolve a dispute that has already seen three ballots and 26 days of strikes against poverty pay.

Bosses are refusing to restore the staff travel concessions that were removed from strikers early in the campaign.

One mixed fleet worker told Socialist Worker, “This is about BA’s punishment policy.

“All those cabin crew who’ve taken industrial action have been subject to harassment, bullying and sanctions.

“A lot of members don’t want to accept that.”

Unite said this was the main sticking point with the pay deal now on offer. Assistant general secretary Howard Beckett called out the hypocrisy of bosses who “can accept the case for a pay deal but want to punish the very people who made the case”.

The BA worker added, “The offer doesn’t solve all the issues but it’s a starting block for us to be able to move on and look to the next round of pay negotiations.”

The long break from striking cost momentum and took the pressure off BA, so workers have some rebuilding to do.

But the BA worker said, “People have had some time to refresh and recover after all the hard work that went into the strikes, but now the pressure’s really built back up.

“We’re hoping the company will come back to us and restore our staff travel.

“Otherwise people are ready to go ahead and fight again.”

Send messages of support via sites.google.com/view/mfunite/how-to-support