Billion dollar cuts cause crisis for Trump administration

In the wake of last Saturday’s horrific attack in London “White House sources” have floated the prospect that Donald Trump could visit Britain “in solidarity”.

If Trump comes to Britain he must be met with huge protests like the ones that took place earlier this year.

The rumoured visit is an obvious attempt to deflect attention from the investigation into alleged Russian links to Trump’s presidential campaign. But it’s also an attempt to pull the focus away from the Trump administration’s vicious attacks on ordinary people.

Last month figures released by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency showed that arrests of immigrants has shot up since Trump came to office. Some 41,300 people were arrested between 22 January and 29 April. That’s a 38 percent increase on the same period last year.

And Trump’s budget of £2.7 trillion in cuts over ten years is a declaration of class war. Whole federal agencies and programmes are to be shut down. The National Endowment for the Arts and, tellingly, the United States Institute of Peace are among dozens to be gutted.

Some £600 billion is to go from the Medicaid health programme which supports the poorest in US society. And over £200 billion is being stripped from the welfare budget. Federal funding for family planning services is set to be removed entirely.

Meanwhile, over £1 billion is set aside for Trump’s infamous border wall with Mexico. The military is set to receive a funding boost of some 10 percent.

States that had the temerity to vote against Trump in the presidential election are set to have their federal funding cut disproportionately.

Trump promised to look out for the poorest during the election campaign. These false promises are beginning to unravel, and have already produced a huge wave of anger.

But the Democratic Party’s response has been to focus on the alleged link between the Russian state and the presidential election.

Hillary Clinton announced her return to the fray last week. “I'm back to being an active citizen and part of the resistance,” she said. “The resistance” mainly involves claiming she would have won the election had it not been for the leak of emails showing her links to the super rich.

What is missing from all the Democrats’ claims of Russian interference is that the leaked emails were truly damning.

They exposed Clinton’s contempt for ordinary people and the two-faced nature of liberal politics.

The lack of any real electoral alternative meant there was a turnout of just 57 percent in last year’s presidential election.

A recent Pew Research Centre study showed that 25 percent of those who abstained did so because of “dislike of the candidates or campaign issues”. That’s double the comparable figure in 2012.

Another study carried out last month shows that trust in the federal government is at 20 percent, near an all-time low. And shockingly it is lower than levels during the Watergate scandal in 1974.

Deflecting attention from the investigation would be no bad thing for Trump. Robert Comey, the former FBI director sacked by Trump, is set to give evidence to the inquiry on Thursday.

The inquiry is drawing closer and closer to Trump’s doorstep. Last week it was announced that his son in law Jared Kushner is set to be interviewed.

It follows revelations that Kushner met Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and forgot to mention the meeting. He also met Sergey Gorkov, president of the VEB bank, which is wholly owned by the Russian state, during the handover of the presidency.

But potential corruption at the heart of the Trump administration does not absolve the crimes of the Democrats. And our rulers will not challenge Trump.

Theresa May wouldn’t even attack Trump over withdrawing from the Paris climate deal.

If Trump comes to Britain, whether this week or in the autumn, he must be met with a wall of resistance.