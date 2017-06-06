Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Former Ukip leader, racist Nigel Farage, drowned out by protesters in Ramsgate

by Jon Flaig
Issue No. 2557
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage (Pic: Guy Smallman)

It was an excellent afternoon for opponents of Ukip last Saturday.

Former leader Nigel Farage announced he would speak in the large, historic Oddfellows Hall in Ramsgate, which has a capacity of a couple of hundred.

He ended up over the road in the tiny Townley Club speaking to barely 50.

His speech was hard to hear, we were told, because of chanting and music by South Thanet Progs and Thanet Stand Up To Ukip.

So we did a good job.

And then when he came to leave, we stood our ground and prevented his car from leaving for what seemed like ages.

Eventually they stuffed him in a Land Rover that pulled away at speed from a gated side entrance.

He left to the sound of angry protesters.

We had been there from 4.15pm—they must have had Farage holed up in there to avoid the demonstrators.

Farage and his party are a much weakened force.

Rich tax-dodgers dodge more tax

The super rich dodge even more tax than previously thought, according to new research.

The richest 0.01 percent evade 30 percent of their personal taxes on average. The equivalent figure in the total population is 3 percent.

The study found that the richer the person, the higher proportion of tax they evade.

Also, the limited research suggested that the real scale of tax evasion would be much worse.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 6 Jun 2017, 16:22 BST
Issue No. 2557
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.