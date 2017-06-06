Former Ukip leader, racist Nigel Farage, drowned out by protesters in Ramsgate

It was an excellent afternoon for opponents of Ukip last Saturday.

Former leader Nigel Farage announced he would speak in the large, historic Oddfellows Hall in Ramsgate, which has a capacity of a couple of hundred.

He ended up over the road in the tiny Townley Club speaking to barely 50.

His speech was hard to hear, we were told, because of chanting and music by South Thanet Progs and Thanet Stand Up To Ukip.

So we did a good job.

And then when he came to leave, we stood our ground and prevented his car from leaving for what seemed like ages.

Eventually they stuffed him in a Land Rover that pulled away at speed from a gated side entrance.

He left to the sound of angry protesters.

We had been there from 4.15pm—they must have had Farage holed up in there to avoid the demonstrators.

Farage and his party are a much weakened force.

Rich tax-dodgers dodge more tax

The super rich dodge even more tax than previously thought, according to new research.

The richest 0.01 percent evade 30 percent of their personal taxes on average. The equivalent figure in the total population is 3 percent.

The study found that the richer the person, the higher proportion of tax they evade.

Also, the limited research suggested that the real scale of tax evasion would be much worse.