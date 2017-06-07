On Tuesday evening Jeremy Corbyn addresses thousands of Labour supporters at six simultaneous rallies across Britain via a live video link up
Over 1,000 people joined the rally with shadow chancellor John McDonnell in Croydon, south London, where Tory housing minister Gavin Barwell has a majority of just 165
The crowd of 6,000 in Birmingham chanted Corbyn's campaign slogan “for the many, not the few”
Jane is “one of many who have found themselves on no income as a result of my disability benefit being stopped. I was deemed fit for work, yet employers won’t hire me due to my disabilities. I’m terrified of what’s going to happen if Jeremy doesn’t win”
Before he reached Birmingham, hundreds came out in Telford to hear the Labour leader speak
Everywhere he has gone Corbyn has drawn crowds, young and old
Yesterday morning, the final day of campaigning, even as people where going to work they joined Labour members to greet Corbyn in Glasgow
In Croydon, Jenny told Socialist Worker, “I’ve already voted for Labour by post. I’m a nurse, so I know well what the Conservative Party has done to the NHS”