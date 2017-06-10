Protests defy the Tories and the bigoted DUP

Hundreds of people descended on Parliament Square today, Saturday, demanding that Theresa May resigns. The protest was organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), the People's Assembly and the Stop the War Coalition.

The largely young crowd was jubilant that Jeremy Corbyn denied the Tories a majority in the face of the right wing's smears and attacks. Tania told Socialist Worker, “New Labour is dead, I support Jeremy Corbyn because of his socialist values.

“The result was great, but they're still in power so we have to do what we're doing now.”

There was a genuine festival atmosphere on the protest as people danced to acts organised by Love Music Hate Racism in between speeches.

But the mood was also defiant and combative. A large chunk of the protest broke away to march up Whitehall and stand outside Downing Street.

They ignored the cops and marched on the road up to Trafalgar Square, before parading back down Whitehall chanting “Not our government” and “Corbyn in, Tories out”.

It came after a protest outside Downing Street yesterday evening. Hundreds turned out for a protest organised at short notice on Facebook.

And there were protests in other towns and cities too, including Brighton, Cardiff, Birmingham, Bristol and Portsmouth.

People on both London protests were outraged by the Tories’ attempts to rely on the bigoted, sectarian murderers of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) from Northern Ireland. Many of them carried homemade anti-DUP placards.

As Stephanie told Socialist Worker, “The DUP are just awful people, they're against abortion rights and want to teach creationism to kids in school. Even for today that's so right wing and outdated.”

The protest came as the Tories plunged into infighting, with another resignation of a senior aid to Theresa May. Charlotte told Socialist Worker, “Theresa May is neither strong nor stable now.

“Even many Tories don't like Theresa May, it's a disgrace how she's trying to stay in.”

At the beginning of the campaign May was portrayed as powerful and unbeatable. Now it feels that the Tories and DUP can be beaten.

Melinda, a Labour Party member, said, “The Tories are stumbling, they can't stay in.

“Theresa May has to step down, there has to be another election or a Jeremy Corbyn minority government.”

Now we've got to keep up the pressure on May and force her from office.

Melinda added, “We've got to do protests like this and keep going till Theresa May steps down.”

To cheers, Weyman Bennett from SUTR told the crowd, “Jeremy Corbyn has put socialism back on the agenda.”

“When they cut out schools and hospitals we should strike and protest—Theresa May has no mandate for any this.

“We must flood the streets to force out this racist, Tory scum.”

Other speakers included Lindsey German from Stop the War, John Rees from the People's Assembly and left wing Labour Party activist Amal Bider.