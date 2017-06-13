Main parties' votes collapse in French elections

The traditional main parties in France collapsed in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday.

A record low turnout saw president Emmanuel Macron on course for a huge majority despite getting the votes of just 15 percent of the electorate.

It means Macron’s plan to attack workers’ rights may sail through parliament, but could face mass resistance.

Just 10 percent of eligible voters backed the centre right. The centre left, which had a majority in the previous parliament, could be reduced to a rump of around 20-30—a massive loss from their previous number of 284.

Radical leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon topped the polls in Marseille.

But a divided left saw his supporters make only limited gains elsewhere.

The fascist Front National did poorly but is still a threat.