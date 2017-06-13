Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
PCS union reps discuss next steps after rolling strikes at the EHRC come to an end

by Nick Clark
Issue No. 2558
PCS pickets in Manchester last week

PCS pickets in Manchester last week (Pic: Manchester SWP)

Rolling strikes by workers in the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) ended in Manchester last week.

Members of the PCS union at offices in Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Manchester each struck for a week.

They are demanding the reinstatement of eight workers who bosses sacked by email while they were on strike in February.

The EHRC workers have been fighting a 25 percent cut to the EHRC government agency’s budget since late last year.

The eight workers were issued compulsory redundancy notices.

This is despite the fact that there are vacancies being advertised inside EHRC.

The PCS says its reps and officials are now discussing how to take the campaign forward.

Donate to the EHRC workers’ fighting fund at bit.ly/2msNH1X
News
Tue 13 Jun 2017, 16:26 BST
