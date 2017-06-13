PCS union reps discuss next steps after rolling strikes at the EHRC come to an end

Rolling strikes by workers in the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) ended in Manchester last week.

Members of the PCS union at offices in Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Manchester each struck for a week.

They are demanding the reinstatement of eight workers who bosses sacked by email while they were on strike in February.

The EHRC workers have been fighting a 25 percent cut to the EHRC government agency’s budget since late last year.

The eight workers were issued compulsory redundancy notices.

This is despite the fact that there are vacancies being advertised inside EHRC.

The PCS says its reps and officials are now discussing how to take the campaign forward.