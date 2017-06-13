Reports round-up

Solidarity rally after attack on Muslims

Around 30 Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) supporters rallied in Cambridge last Saturday in solidarity with Muslims following an Islamophobic incident.

Bacon had been left on the cars of fasting Muslims at the city’s Omar Faruque Mosque.

Passers-by signed a solidarity card for SUTR to deliver to the mosque.

Later that day activists collected other signatures, including from several councillors and the audience at a Love Music Hate Racism gig on Saturday night.

In a statement Cambridge SUTR said, “This offensive act in no way reflects the feelings of the vast majority of Cambridge residents who are proud of our diverse, multicultural city.

“We are determined not to allow a small number of racists to divide us.”

Richard Rose

Unofficial walkout at nuclear plant

Some 1,400 workers at Sellafield nuclear power plant in Cumbria staged an unofficial walkout over dirty shower rooms last Wednesday.

The Unite union members, who work for a contractor, voted for the action at a mass meeting that morning.

Workers were on strike until Monday of this week.

BMW workers say no to pension offer

Unite union members at BMW have reject a pensions offer in a consultative ballot by 56.6 percent.

Shop stewards from BMW’s four sites were set to meet as Socialist Worker went to press to discuss the next steps in their campaign.

BMW workers have so far struck four times in a battle to stop bosses from closing their final salary pension scheme.

The union suspended three planned strikes in May while workers considered a new offer. It made no recommendation on how workers should vote.

The new offer would still see the final salary scheme closed—and workers were right to reject it.

The union should call more strikes to stop the attack.

British Airways strike suspended

The Unite union has suspended a planned four-day strike by “mixed fleet” cabin crew at British Airways (BA) that was set to start this Friday.

Workers planned to resume action after a three-month break because BA’s offer to resolve the long-running dispute included a punishment policy, docking strikers’ staff travel.

The firm has now agreed to further talks. This shows the effect of calling more strikes.

But it is no guarantee of a successful resolution of the dispute. Every day without action gives bosses time to organise and leaves workers as spectators in their own fight.

Activists build for March for Homes

Housing campaigners are gearing up for the March for Homes national demonstration on 24 June.

The Tories’ vicious Housing and Planning Act lies in tatters. It needs additional secondary legislation to bring it into force. But the Tories are unlikely to try and push that through without a majority.

Activists can use their weakness to press home the advantage.