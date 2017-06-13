Socialist Worker
The things they say—Guardian special

Owen Jones wanted Corbyn to quit—until the wind changed direction

The Guardian newspaper has been smugly congratulating itself for eventually backing Jeremy Corbyn. Here are some earlier Guardian headlines...

‘The really scary thing about Corbyn? He’s not radical at all’

Andrew Rawnsley, 14 May

‘Labour has a chance if it replaces Corbyn’

Van Badham, 12 May

‘No more excuses—Jeremy Corbyn is to blame for this meltdown’

Jonathan Freedland, 5 May

‘Corbyn is rushing to embrace Labour’s annihilation’

Polly Toynbee, 19 April

‘Labour—not up to the job’

Editorial, 21 March

‘Don’t tell me you weren’t warned about Corbyn’

Nick Cohen, 19 March

‘Jeremy Corbyn says he’s staying. That’s not good enough’

Owen Jones, 1 March

Tue 13 Jun 2017, 16:26 BST
Who Says?
Tue 13 Jun 2017, 16:26 BST
Issue No. 2558
