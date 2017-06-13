Furious workers slam their BBB bar boss over months of unpaid wages

More workers from the Beach Blanket Babylon (BBB) have come forward about boss Robert Newmark’s refusal to pay them.

This follows Socialist Worker’s reporting of the scandal at the London bar chain.

Some 11 workers were fired on the spot for demanding their pay last month.

Now it’s clear that their experience was not an isolated incident.

One former worker, who didn’t want to be named, showed Socialist Worker pay slips and communications they had with BBB management. These showed bosses had delayed payments.

“It was the worst period of my life,” said the worker.

Another worker, one of the 11 who were sacked, spoke to Socialist Worker.

“After our last protest management said they would pay us a third of the amount they owe us every week,” they said.

“But they haven’t kept their promise. I was paid £100 one day and another £100 the next.”

Banned

Robert Newmark was banned from acting as a company director for five years in 2016.

This was after Rosslyn Hill Ltd, a company he used to run the BBB bar through, ran up an unpaid tax bill of over £1 million.

His son Brett was also banned from acting as a company director for over three years.

Newmark senior is now the sole shareholder of BBB (GB) Ltd. His other son, Rex, is the company director.

All three Newmarks live in a plush mansion in Hampstead in north London.

It was found that Newmark senior continued to effectively act as a company director after he stepped down from the post in 2013.

When Socialist Worker reported on a demonstration at the Notting Hill branch two weeks ago, Newmark was seen leaving the restaurant.

Why was he there? Is he still involved in running the business? If so, that’s a breach of the terms of his disqualification, which carries a prison sentence of up to two years.