Weakened Ukip are still a threat after the general election

Racist party Ukip won just 2 percent of the vote—down from 12.6 percent in 2015.

Its leader Paul Nuttall resigned after losing in Boston and Skegness, where Ukip’s vote fell 26 percentage points.

Its vote also fell by over 26 percent in South Thanet, where former leader Nigel Farage stood in 2015.

Yet disgracefully Farage could still be brought into government through a deal between the Tories and the DUP.

Lord Ashcroft’s election day poll found that 57 percent of 2015’s Ukip voters voted Tory this time—and just 18 percent voted Labour.

Just two years ago Ukip came third in the general election, and second in 120 constituencies.

But it struggled to find a purpose since the vote to leave the European Union.

Now rival factions are fighting over what Ukip’s focus should be.

Farage wants to keep it centred on whipping up hatred against migrants.

Anti-racists must keep organising against this vicious, racist party.