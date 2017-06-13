Tories turn on each other over the coalition of chaos

The Tories are reeling after last week’s general election—and many want Theresa May to go.

One survey of 1,500 Tory members by the Conservative Home website found that 60 percent wanted her to step down.

Editor Paul Goodman said the result was “astonishing”.

“It is the most damning finding in one of our polls that I can remember,” he added.

May faced down Tory MPs at a meeting on Monday. She has been forced to ditch many of the proposals in the Tory manifesto in an attempt to hold a government together.

The Tories were riding high in the opinion polls when May called the snap election less than two months ago.

One YouGov poll put the Tories on 48 percent—and a 24 point lead over Labour.

But after a disastrous campaign the Tories won just 42.4 percent of the vote, compared to Labour’s 40 percent.

May’s own vote fell in Maidenhead while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s rose by nearly 13 percent.

The Tories lost 13 seats and Labour gained 30.

A hung parliament has seen May forced to beg the reactionary Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to help her run a government.

The humiliated Tories are squabbling over who is to blame.

May’s joint chiefs of staff, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, resigned following the result.

But it was May who scuppered the Tories’ chances, refusing to debate with Corbyn and hiding away from voters.

Former education secretary Nicky Morgan said, “I think there’s real fury against the campaign and the buck stops at the top.”

Predicted

She predicted a leadership contest in the Tory party this summer.

Former chancellor George Osborne described May as a “dead woman walking”.

And many Tories are furious at the idea of doing deals with the DUP.

As Tory Baroness Sayeeda Warsi put it, “We’ve spent years trying to detoxify the party.

“Then we get into bed with this whole bunch of people that believe everything we say we don’t believe any more.”

May wanted the election to deliver the Tories a bigger majority and promised a “strong and stable” government.

Instead it has left the Tories more weak and divided than they were before.

May had the backing of most of the mainstream media.

She used the two terror attacks during the election campaign to attack Corbyn and to scaremonger to try and shore up the Tory vote.

She had everything on her side and it still wasn’t enough.

As the Daily Mail commiserated last Friday, the election has left May’s authority “shattered”.

Everyone on the left must make the most of the Tories’ troubles. More resistance can get them out.