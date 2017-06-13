Socialist Worker
Protest threat scares off Donald Trump

Issue No. 2558
Donald Trump has postponed his state visit for fear of protests

Donald Trump has postponed his state visit for fear of protests (Pic: Gage Skidmore)

US president Donald Trump has put his proposed state visit to Britain on hold according to two US “administration officials”.

It was reported that he was scared of being met with mass protests—and he should be.

The news follows the outcry after Trump publicly attacked London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, following the London Bridge attack.

According to a poll in February, 64 percent of people in Britain regard Trump as a threat to “international stability”.

Nevertheless, Theresa May continues to support the sexist, racist bigot.

The movement against Trump in Britain saw tens of thousands take to the streets for the Women’s March and against his infamous Muslim travel ban.

The travel ban has recently once again been defeated in US courts.

His visit should be cancelled completely.

Mass protests have the president of the world’s biggest superpower running scared.

News
Tue 13 Jun 2017, 16:26 BST
Issue No. 2558
