Press racism versus solidarity from below after Grenfell Tower fire

Racism is a tried and tested way of deflecting people’s anger.

So some newspapers focused on Ethiopian refugee Behailu Kebede, whose fridge they claim started the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Daily Mail trawled social media for photos of him drinking, a method familiar from the media portrayals of black people killed by police.

Far right groups attacked Muslims.

But survivors have stressed the diversity of their community—and the role of Muslims in helping them.

Several residents said Muslims, who were awake for Ramadan, saved their lives by raising the alarm.

One told reporters, “If it wasn’t for all these young Muslim boys round here helping us, coming from mosques, more people would have been dead.”