Protest piles the pressure on Theresa May

Around 1,500 people rallied outside Downing Street today, Saturday, demanding that Theresa May resigns.

The protest was a sign of the growing pressure on the Tory prime minister clinging onto office after a shattering blow at the general election.

It came after Guardian columnist Owen Jones and an activist called for protests in Westminster, central London.

Daniella, a protester, told Socialist Worker, “We need to get Theresa May out—and we need another general election.

“We need to keep pressuring Theresa May to leave, we need to keep going on protests.”

Protesters were angry at how Tory austerity has wrecked people's lives for the last seven years. They were determined not to let them get away with it anymore.

Rossol, a student, said she wanted to kick May out because of “all of their policies”.

“They raised tuition fees for university students and look what they're doing the NHS," she said.

“There’s a growing population—we need more of the NHS but they keep cutting it.”

Others were angry at May’s attempt to stitch up a deal with the bigoted DUP to prop up her minority government.

Abby, a student, said, “The Tories have shown that they don't care about gay people and women by trying to go in with the DUP. But I'm not sure if this will help them.”

The sharp end of people's anger was the murder of poor, black working class people in the Grenfell Tower fire.

As Abby said, “I'm here because of what happened at Grenfell—Theresa May obviously doesn't care.

“If it wasn't for austerity it wouldn't have happened.”

Unit, another student, had also come because of Grenfell. “They got rid of the fire stations that could have saved people's lives,” he told Socialist Worker.

“Theresa May has no mandate for any of those policies now.

He added, “It would have been different with Jeremy Corbyn, he would have funded those council service.”

Chants of “May out” and “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” rang out in front of Downing Street in between the speeches.

Rossol added, “Jeremy Corbyn is definitely one of the people, he will fight for us.”

Daniella said, “Theresa May is scared of meeting people because she is so despised.

“But Jeremy Corbyn has got a real grassroots movement, he's galvanised young people and brought them back into the political fold.”

Actions like the protest today are important to keep building pressure on May's zombie government.

The national demonstration on Saturday 1 July, called by the People's Assembly, can be a key focus for this growing discontent.

Sammy, an education worker in the Unite union, told Socialist Worker, “Perhaps Theresa May will be gone by the1 July, but I'm definitely going to be on it.

“I heard John McDonnell's call to get a million people onto the streets. When my union supported a demonstration last time we had quarter of a million people out on the streets for the NHS.

“It should do that again.”

He added, "May has got to go—the policies of the last seven years have been devastating."