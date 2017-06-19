Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Exhibition of drawings challenges our disconnect society

by Naima Omar
Issue No. 2559
#icare Nidhal Chamekh, 2016

#icare Nidhal Chamekh, 2016 (Pic: Guy Smallman)

The Graphic Witness exhibition at the Drawing Room in south London is showcasing works from the 1930s up until today.

I wholeheartedly recommend it. The exhibition focuses on work that acts as a political response and a recording of unjust events.

We live in a society that encourages us to be disconnected. Conflict, war and meaningless death have become normalised. This exhibition seeks to make you become a witness to important events.

The theme of disconnect runs through the exhibition.

One drawing by Nidhal Chamekh, #icare, (above) shows four men sat on a fence, similar to those in Calais. Around them is a sketch of a blueprint of an antique early flying machine.

Above all the theme of freedom and struggle shapes the exhibition.

The centerpiece is a drawing by Joy Gerrard of a Donald Trump rally in Chicago, USA. With this image, you are no long a disconnected bystander but a part of the moment.

The exhibition has a section where the featured artists have compiled a list of books, sounds and films that have influenced their work. This means you can continue exploring these themes once you leave too.

Reviews
Mon 19 Jun 2017, 16:55 BST
Issue No. 2559
