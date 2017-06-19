Reviews round-up

Exhibition: Call me by my name

This immersive exhibition previously shown at the Migration Museum is now touring as part of Refugee Week.

It features a replica refugee shelter similar to those built in the Calais “jungle” in France.

It also includes photographs from refugees in Calais.

Call me by my name is hosted by Journeys Festival International, Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB.

Showing until 23 June. Go to journeysfestival.com Gypsy, roma and traveller history month in wales

This free event showcases the cultural diversity of Gypsies, Roma people and Travellers in Wales.

It includes films, live performances, art and exhibitions.

Coordinated by the Romani Cultural and Arts Company.

Tuesday 27 June, 10.30am-4pm, St David’s Hall, The Hayes, Cardiff CF10 1AH