Reviews round-up

Exhibition: Call me by my name
This immersive exhibition previously shown at the Migration Museum is now touring as part of Refugee Week.
It features a replica refugee shelter similar to those built in the Calais “jungle” in France.
It also includes photographs from refugees in Calais.
Call me by my name is hosted by Journeys Festival International, Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB.
Gypsy, roma and traveller history month in wales
This free event showcases the cultural diversity of Gypsies, Roma people and Travellers in Wales.
It includes films, live performances, art and exhibitions.
Coordinated by the Romani Cultural and Arts Company.