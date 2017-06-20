Upbeat walkout against job cuts at Manchester Metropolitan University

Groups of pickets were out in force across Manchester Metropolitan University to begin a two-day strike on Tuesday.

Some 79 percent of UCU union members backed strikes to stop job losses arising from the closure of the university’s Crewe campus.

The UCU said the university rejected a request to postpone redundancies and snubbed its offer of talks.

The mood was positive and upbeat. Pickets said huge reserves of £380 million should remove any requirement for compulsory redundancies.

One picket said, “These redundancies are unnecessary and at the heart of this is the marketisation of education.”

UCU union members at the College of North West London were set to strike on Wednesday of next week and Saturday 1 July.

They are fighting to defend a sacked rep.

Lecturers in Wales walk out over workloads

Lecturers at Coleg y Cymoedd in Wales struck against “excessive workloads” on Thursday of last week.

The UCU union members said their working conditions mean a worse education for students.

Strikers held picket lines at all four campuses in Ystrad Mynach, Nantgarw, Aberdare and Rhondda.

UCU members had voted by 78 percent to support strikes in a recent ballot.

Send messages of support to UCU@cymoedd.ac.uk

Workers put demands to Scottish college bosses

A meeting of the EIS Fela union executive last Friday laid down a series of ultimatums to Scotland’s college bosses.

The further education lecturers’ senior elected union reps agreed to maintain the threat of industrial action in the new term after summer.

A message to union members said the strike threat would be sustained until pay parity is won.

Lecturers are to be balloted on the May agreement “in principle” but only if the first instalment of pay harmonisation is not paid by next month.

If the employers do not meet their demands lecturers should make sure that action in the new term is as hard-hitting as possible.