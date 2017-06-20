Unite union calls two weeks of strikes at British Airways over poverty pay

The Unite union has called a two-week strike by “mixed fleet” cabin crew at British Airways (BA), and vowed to take the firm to court.

Unite tried to compromise in talks at conciliation service Acas—even calling off a planned four-day strike.

It said bosses responded by not sending bothering to send their “key decision makers”.

After a long-running campaign against poverty pay bosses have made an improved wage offer, but insist on docking staff travel concessions from those who struck.

This punishment policy must not be allowed to stand.

Unite said it is “unlawful and amounts to blacklisting” and said it will fight “all the way to the highest court in the land”.

The strike, due to begin on 1 July, must not be called off.

If it goes ahead it could hit hard as the summer peak holiday season approaches.