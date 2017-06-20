Grenfell Tower is a ‘crime scene,’ says Unison union

The Grenfell Tower fire is an issue that affects the whole working class. It was discussed at the Unison union’s local government conference last weekend.

Speaking on a housing motion, John McLoughlin said, “Theresa May and her government should hang their heads in shame.

“It has taken the avoidable deaths of scores of working class people to force social housing up their political agenda.

“We know that Grenfell tenants’ concerns about safety were ignored. This is corporate manslaughter, this is murder.

“We should start with the Tory ministers Brandon Lewis and Gavin Barwell.

Collective

“This is about 30 years of the Tories trying to destroy council housing. They hate it, they hate collective responses, they want to get rid of it.

“Now we have to make sure proper safe housing goes right the way up the political agenda.

“We started quite rightly with a minute’s silence but we can’t go away from this conference in silence. We have to go away with anger, and with rage.

“We want justice and we want decent homes right across Britain. Jeremy Corbyn’s call for a million new homes caught that spirit.

“May should be ashamed, but she has no shame. She won’t go of her own volition—we have to drive May out.”

John was speaking for the union’s local government executive.

Unison’s statement on the motion described Grenfell Tower as “a crime scene”.