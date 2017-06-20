Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Workers at Sheffield jobcentre shows the way to fight - others must join them

by Nick Clark
Issue No. 2559
PCS workers in Sheffield on strike last week

PCS workers in Sheffield on strike last week (Pic: PCS union/Twitter)

Workers at Sheffield Eastern Avenue jobcentre ended five days of strikes on Friday of last week.

They are fighting plans by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to close their office.

Strikers were out in force on the picket line on every day of the strike. They were joined by members of other PCS branches in DWP offices, and groups representing benefit claimants such as Unite Community and Disabled People against the Cuts.

Sheffield Eastern Avenue jobcentre is just one of 78 offices earmarked for closure by the DWP. Closing the jobcentre will force benefit claimants to travel further.

This will potentially cost them more and increase the risk of benefit “sanctions” for lateness, when claimants’ money is cut off. While workers at this jobcentre will not lose their jobs, closures elsewhere will almost certainly mean redundancies.

The strikers at Sheffield Eastern Avenue have shown it is possible to fight. Other workers should join them in taking united, coordinated action.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 20 Jun 2017, 17:02 BST
Issue No. 2559
Share this article
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.