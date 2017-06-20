Reports round-up: Angry protest as Ritzy cinema sacks trade union reps

Bosses at the Ritzy cinema in Brixton, south London, have sacked three trade union reps and lined up a fourth worker for a disciplinary hearing.

Workers see this as a calculated attack on trade union organisation.

They have called a new strike on Saturday 1 July in their long-running pay campaign against the Picturehouse chain.

The sacked workers are also taking the decision to an employment tribunal. New reps have stepped up already.

Around 150 workers and supporters held a demonstration on Friday of last week to keep the pressure on Picturehouse, which is owned by Cineworld cinemas.

“Picturehouse think they can get rid of the campaign using these tactics,” one worker told Socialist Worker.

“But the sackings have invigorated people and more sites have got in touch with us since the news came out.”

Women's march to take on the bigoted DUP

A women’s march against the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was set to take place in central London on Saturday.

A group of trade unionists called the protest following Tory attempts to do deals with the DUP to cling onto office.

The DUP is anti-choice and a deal with it threatens abortion rights.

The protest assembles from 12 noon in Whitehall.

Organisers have asked protesters to wear red.

Go to bit.ly/2sGCPAJ for details

Nazis face opposition in London, Birmingham and Edinburgh

Anti-fascists will take on the Nazis in London and Birmingham on Saturday and in Edinburgh on Sunday.

In Birmingham, Britain First has called a protest.

In Edinburgh the Scottish Defence League hopes to use recent terrorist attacks to whip up hatred of Muslims. In London the English Defence League is gathering.

Unite Against Fascism (UAF) called counter-protests in all three cities.

The far right has recently struggled to mobilise—mostly. But 2,000 racists rallied in Manchester this month.

The attack in Finsbury Park this week shows the toxic results of Islamophobic agitation.

For details of the Birmingham protest go to bit.ly/2srtqeb , for London see bit.ly/2tElFAZ and for Edinburgh go to bit.ly/2sJkhAK

Council retreats over Haringey demolitions

Haringey council’s plan to demolish seven estates in the north London borough hit another snag last week.

The council and the outsourced body it set up to run social housing were forced to recognise the Haringey Leaseholders’ Association last Tuesday.

They backed down the day before a planned judicial review hearing, giving campaigners another avenue to oppose the demolition.

It has also emerged that Lendlease, the firm carrying out redevelopment, has been fined in Australia for using the same cladding used on Grenfell Tower.

Protest against demolitions, Monday 3 July, 5.30pm at Ducketts Common, N8 0HR

Mear housing workers strike for pay parity

Workers for the Mears housing maintenance firm in Manchester walked out on Monday as part of their fight for wage parity.

They plan to walk out every Monday, Thursday and Friday until the dispute is resolved.

Some workers are paid over £3,000 less than others.

The firm has a contract to maintain the council’s social housing stock.

The firm is using the lowest rate in Manchester as the benchmark for pay rates elsewhere.

The 170 workers are also resisting a new contract. If they accepted it would have them working “flexible” hours and more hours in a week for no extra pay.

AWE workers call 12 more strike days

Workers at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) are set to start a new round of 12 one-day strikes next Wednesday.

This will bring the total number of strike days to 30 since November.

The Unite union members voted by 93 percent to keep striking in a new ballot to extend their mandate for action.

Bosses have closed their pension scheme, cutting thousands from their retirement income and breaking promises that were made when AWE was privatised.

The workers want to be taken back into the civil service pension scheme.

Birmingham bin workers refuse to accept job losses

Refuse workers at Birmingham City Council have voted overwhelmingly for strikes over job losses.

The Unite members voted by 90 percent in favour.

Council bosses are trying to tear up long standing agreements with the union which address the staffing levels and the working patterns.

Workers also voted by 93 percent for industrial action short of a strike

Strike called in Kirklees social work

Workers in children’s social work teams in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, are set to strike on 5 and 6 July.

Unison union branch chair Nick Ruff said in a personal capacity, “Our members are sick and tired of years of bullying and low pay among many other issues.”

Send solidarity messages to Kirklees Unison, 4 New North Parade, Huddersfield, HD1 5JP