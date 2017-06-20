Let the refugees in

The driver of a van from Poland became the latest victim of Britain’s border at Calais early on Tuesday.

His vehicle caught fire after crashing at a roadblock of branches and rubble put up by refugees trying to reach Britain.

Forcing lorries to stop with these dangerous night-time roadblocks offers refugees a chance to jump in the back and escape the hell of Calais.

It’s been less than a year after the demolition of the “jungle” shantytown. Now as many as 600 refugees again face homelessness and repression at Calais because they have nowhere else to go.

An extra 150 cops were brought in this month.

Youssef from Eritrea told French reporters, “I’ve been limping for three days.

“Police teargassed me in the face, they beat me all over my body and on my knees. They laughed as they hit me.”

Cops have also sought to isolate the refugees by disrupting meal distributions by charities, shutting down shelters and arresting volunteers.

This has driven people to desperate measures.

At least four people have died this year as a result—mowed down on roads, electrocuted on a train roof or by suicide in hospital.

The van driver makes five.

It’s an outrage to blame refugees.

If the border was opened to let them through safely, he would still be alive.