Anti-fascists protest in London and Birmingham to keep the Nazis down

Anti-fascists took to the streets to oppose the Nazis in Birmingham and London today, Saturday. The counter protests were organised by Unite Against Fascism (UAF) and others.

More than 100 people protested in central London against the racist English Defence League (EDL) who only managed to muster some 62 fascists.

They are trying to capitalise on the Islamophobic terror attack at Finsbury park Mosque in north London last week.

The police facilitated the the EDL’s march and attacked anti-fascist protesters, including arresting two people. But chants of “Nazi scum—off our streets” rang out in London streets as it marched from Charing Cross to nearby Embankment.

Anti-fascists later joined another protest at Downing Street against the sectarian bigots of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

In Birmingham anti-fascists stopped some 200 Nazi Britain First supporters from marching through the city centre.

Britain First had to reach their rally point by the back streets.

Confront

Among the speakers at the UAF rally were local trade unionists, black and Muslim activists and humanitarian worker Nizar who had flown back from Mosul in northern Iraq. He drove straight to Birmingham to confront Britain First.

Meanwhile, several thousand people gathered at London Bridge for a Football Lads Alliance United Against Extremism march.

This was not a Nazi demonstration, but the speeches demanded more terror laws, denounced feminists and said families were at risk. There is clearly a potential for far right groups to grow from such mobilisations, and it had some features when the EDL first appeared.

The left has grown hugely in confidence in Britain in recent weeks. But as the populist racist Ukip party implodes electorally a portion of its audience is open to the far right.

The left and all Jeremy Corbyn supporters can't ignore such developments.

We need to continue to build and strengthen UAF.