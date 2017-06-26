Prodigy 1974-2017

US rapper Prodigy died on Wednesday of last week. As one half of Mobb Deep he released some of the standout rap music of the 1990s.

Their 1995 album The Infamous combines a burning hatred of the police with vivid descriptions of street life in 1990s New York.

Mobb Deep moved a long way politically, from saying “no matter how much loot I get I’m staying in the projects… forever,” to making music videos on luxury yachts.

Despite that, The Infamous and Juvenile Hell albums more than stand the test of time.

Pay tribute to a pathbreaker by getting back into Mobb Deep.

Grenfell tower tribute

Grime MC Big Zuu has released a track commemorating the dead of Grenfell Tower, tapping into the deep anger felt across Britain at the murder.

It features parts of Akala’s interview with Channel 4 in which he slams the government and council for letting people die because they were poor.

Lines include, “Bun the government, this city’s ours!”

Listen to the track at bit.ly/2rU7dbI